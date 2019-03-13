× Former congressional candidate faces federal sentencing Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – Former candidate for Congress Shaun Brown is due to be sentenced inside a federal courtroom on Wednesday morning.

A jury convicted Brown on four federal charges in October for stealing from a program meant to feed needy children.

Brown faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, but in court documents prosecutors indicated they are asking for a little more than seven years at 87 months.

“Given the ease with this [Brown] lies to the government, to the probation office, to the jury, and even to potential voters, the government submits that a substantial prison term is necessary to adequately deter her from continuing to engage in criminal fraud,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Meanwhile, Brown’s attorney is asking she be sentenced to home confinement and probation, saying she has to care for her elderly mother. “Brown never personally profited from any payments,” attorney James Ellenson wrote.

Brown continues to maintain her innocence and is requesting a new trial. She contends three jurors from the trial lived in the second congressional district. Jurors from that district were not supposed to serve on the jury.

Brown was a candidate for Congress in the second district until a judge ordered her removed from the ballot due to questionable signatures on the petitions used to qualify her as a candidate.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the sentencing hearing.