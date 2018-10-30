Jury deliberating in second Shaun Brown trial

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – For the second time, a jury is deliberating whether or not Shaun Brown is guilty of four federal charges.

The community activist and former congressional candidate worked with Virginia nonprofit JOBS Community Outreach Development Corporation and reportedly stole from the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a federally-funded program to feed children during the summer when free-lunch programs stop at the end of the school year, in 2011 and 2012. She continues to maintain she’s innocent.

Shaun Brown was running as an independent in the second congressional district, but was taken off the ballot due petition controversy.

Brown has repeatedly denied the allegations. In January, she told News 3 “[I’m] looking forward to my name being cleared.”

Brown was responsible for running the SFSP for JOBS, and in 2012, Brown and others submitted fraudulent claims for reimbursement, according to the indictment. As part of the alleged scheme, she would direct staff to inflate the numbers of children actually fed and falsify documents in order to obtain additional money.

Prosecutors also accused her of lying about donating $700,000 to her campaign for Congress, but she’s not facing charges related to that. Court documents say prosecutors plan to show she engaged in “dishonest behavior.”

Brown’s first trial was over the summer at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse. It ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to come to unanimous decision.

Her second trial is being held at the Newport News Federal Courthouse.

The jury was given the case around 4 p.m. Monday. At noon on Tuesday they told the judge they needed more time.

News 3 is in the courtroom and will update this article as more information becomes available.