Hearing Wednesday morning could determine whether Shaun Brown remains on ballot

RICHMOND, Va. – A hearing on Wednesday morning in Richmond could determine whether Shaun Brown will remain on the ballot in the second congressional district.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. at Richmond City Circuit Court.

Democrats have subpoenaed several people to the hearing, including Republican Congressman Scott Taylor. It remains unclear as of Wednesday morning whether he will actually attend.

Democrats are suing state election officials in an effort to remove Brown, an Independent candidate, from the ballot this November.

Brown is in a three-way race with Taylor and Democrat Elaine Luria. Taylor’s staffers helped collect signatures to qualify Brown to be an Independent candidate, but Democrats say dozens of people have come forward to say they never signed it.

Separately, a special prosecutor is investigating whether Taylor’s staff did anything illegal.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Democrats want a judge to rule that Brown’s name cannot be printed on the ballot. In addition to questions over signatures, Democrats say there are several discrepancies over Brown’s listed address on the petition.

News 3 will have a reporter in the courtroom and will provide updates as they become available.