Colin Kaepernick featured in 30th anniversary of Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign

Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick will be featured in Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” campaign as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary, according to CBS News.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that Kaepernick will be the face of the campaign.

The unsigned free agent is known for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, which he says he did to bring attention to police brutality against African Americans, as well as other racial injustices. Other players soon began joining him, prompting President Donald Trump to publicly air his disapproval and starting a national debate over the demonstrations.

Kaepernick tweeted a photo from the campaign Monday:

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Last year Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers when it appeared the team would cut him during the offseason, and he is now suing the NFL, saying team owners are trying to prevent him from signing with another team. CBS reported last week that an arbitrator ruled Kaepernick’s case will go to trial.

In May, NFL owners approved a new policy requiring players to either stand during the anthem or stay off the field. However, the policy has yet to go into effect as the league and the players’ union continue to negotiate.