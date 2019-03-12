OH-BJ: Cleveland Browns trade for Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the new league year begins on Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. will be a Cleveland Brown, not a New York Giant.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants are trading the explosive playmaker to the Browns. In return, the Giants will receive a 2019 first-round pick (No. 17), a 2019 third-round draft pick, and safety Jabril Peppers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Beckham played in 12 games in 2018, hauling in 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Last August, the Giants signed Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $95 contract, making him the highest paid receiver at the time of signing.

He is the second All-Pro receiver to be traded this offseason, joining Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Raiders over the weekend.