Brown to the Bay Area: Oakland Raiders trade for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown

OAKLAND, Calif. – Antonio Brown is headed West.

The disgruntled Steelers receiver broke news of his trade to the Oakland Raiders on Twitter early Sunday morning.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders sent a 2019 third and fourth round draft pick to the Steelers in exchange for Brown.

The Raiders also plan to rework Brown’s contract into a three-year, $50.125 million deal, with $30.125 million guaranteed.

On Thursday night, Antonio Brown, who demanded to be dealt away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, was reportedly on the verge of being traded to the Buffalo Bills. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

In 2017, Pittsburgh made Brown the highest paid receiver in the NFL at the time when he signed a five-year contract close to $73 million. The 30 year-old can’t officially be traded until March 13th, the first day of the 2019 season.

In the 2018 season, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards, and a league best 15 touchdown catches. He was left off the First Team All-Pro list for the first time since 2013.