Former Virginia Beach school security assistant accused of having sex with teen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Court documents give details into the disturbing accusations against a former Salem Middle School security assistant who remains locked up in the Virginia Beach Jail.

Rapheal Shields was fired after the school district said he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Records state on November 24, 2018, Shields communicated with a child via an electronic message and requested her to sneak out of her home.

Police told News 3 the charges stem from an incident that happened between 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Records state Shields allegedly picked her up and brought her to his house on the 3000 block of Blitz Court in Virginia Beach.

The documents say they watched television, then Shields went into the bathroom, came out and said he was “wearing protection.” They state he allegedly touched the child’s butt and laid on top of her.

The victim told authorities they had sex.

The school district issued a statement to News 3 and provided up with the alert message sent out to families:

Statement from VBCPS: Raphael Shields is no longer an employee of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. He served in the role of security assistant at Salem Middle School from February 2017-November 26, 2018. Upon hearing allegations of misconduct, VBCPS immediately investigated and notified police. The safety and security of our students is of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We have been and will continue to work closely with police in support of their investigation. Alert now message sent to families this afternoon: Good evening, Salem families. This is Dr. Smith. I am calling tonight to make you aware that one of our school security assistants has been arrested for a number of charges, including inappropriate relations with a minor. While I am limited in what I can share because this is an ongoing police matter, I do want you to know we have been and will continue to work closely with police in support of their investigation. I also want to assure you that we have taken the appropriate action here at the school level and the security assistant no longer is an employee of VBCPS. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support of Salem Middle School.

Shields has been charged with Carnal Knowledge, Schedule I/II Possession, Possession Schedule I/II Drug with Possession Firearm and Electronic Means for Procuring Minors for Obscene Material.

His bond was denied.