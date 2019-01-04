Salem Middle School security assistant fired on allegations of inappropriate relations with minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A security assistant at Salem Middle School has been terminated from his position due to allegations of inappropriate relations with a minor.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools said Raphael Shields served in his role at the school from February 2017 to November 26, 2018.

Upon hearing the allegations of misconduct, the school district immediately investigated and notified police.

“The safety and security of our students is of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously,” VBCPS said in a statement. “We have been and will continue to work closely with police in support of their investigation.”

Below is the message that was sent to families Friday afternoon:

Good evening, Salem families. This is Dr. Smith. I am calling tonight to make you aware that one of our school security assistants has been arrested for a number of charges, including inappropriate relations with a minor. While I am limited in what I can share because this is an ongoing police matter, I do want you to know we have been and will continue to work closely with police in support of their investigation. I also want to assure you that we have taken the appropriate action here at the school level and the security assistant no longer is an employee of VBCPS. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support of Salem Middle School.

