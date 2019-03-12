Former ODU QB Taylor Heinicke inks one-year deal with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – There will be no free agency frenzy for former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

The Carolina Panthers backup quarterback signed a one-year contract to remain with the team on Tuesday. He was set to become a restricted free agent.

“I’m excited to be back with the team,” Heinicke said. “It’s a relief, after the injury and a long offseason.” Heinicke started in place of an injured Cam Newton in Week 16, but suffered an elbow injury in the game. Despite finishing, he was placed on injured reserve after the game.