Former ODU QB Taylor Heinicke inks one-year deal with Carolina Panthers

Posted 3:03 pm, March 12, 2019, by

CHARLOTTE – There will be no free agency frenzy for former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Taylor Heinicke of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers backup quarterback signed a one-year contract to remain with the team on Tuesday. He was set to become a restricted free agent.

“I’m excited to be back with the team,” Heinicke said. “It’s a relief, after the injury and a long offseason.” Heinicke started in place of an injured Cam Newton in Week 16, but suffered an elbow injury in the game. Despite finishing, he was placed on injured reserve after the game.

“Rehab is going really well,” Heinicke said. “No hiccups or anything.”

Heinicke appeared in six games last season, completing 35-of-57 passes for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Monarchs all-time leading passer went undrafted in 2015.

