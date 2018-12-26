Panthers place quarterback Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After starting his first career regular season game in the NFL in Week 16, Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s season is over.

The team announced that Heinicke had been placed on the injured reserve Wednesday morning after injuring his elbow in the second quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

#Panthers place Taylor Heinicke on IR and sign Garrett Gilbert.https://t.co/MidRhJRS65 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

Heinicke would miss nine snaps, but returned to play through the injury. “I wanted to be out there for those guys,” Heinicke explained after the loss.

“Those guys are awesome and they believe in me. I wanted to give it my all for them and I wasn’t coming out of that game. I waited too long, worked too hard – all I wanted to do was go out there and play.”

The fourth-year QB underwent an MRI on Monday, with head coach Ron Rivera non-committal on his status for the season finale against the Saints.

In his lone start, Heinicke threw for 274 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Heinicke, ODU’s record-holder in passing yards and touchdowns, went undrafted in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Vikings before being signed to the Patriots practice squad and then landing with the Texans in 2017.