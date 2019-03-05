York-Poquoson deputies respond to another report of human skeletal remains found in wooded area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – On March 5 at around 1:08 p.m., York-Poquoson Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of E Rochambeau in reference to a report of human skeletal remains found in the wooded area.

This report was made just one day after human skeletal remains were located near the Southeast corner of Ft. Eustis Blvd and Route 17. There is no evidence saying these two reports are related.

Investigators responded to process the scene and arranged for the remains to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk.

Based off initial investigations, the scene did not indicate any signs of foul play.

A form of identification was found with the remains however, the name will not be released at this time, pending positive identification of the remains by the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of the next of kin.