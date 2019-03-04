York-Poquoson police respond to reports of human skeletal remains found in wooded area

POQUOSON, Va. – York-Poquoson Sheriff deputies responded to a report of human skeletal remains that were located near the Southeast corner of Ft. Eustis Blvd and Route 17.

The remains were reported around 12:58 p.m. in a tent in the wooded area near Ft. Eustis Blvd. The remains were discovered by people walking through the wooded area.

Investigators responded to process the scene and arranged for the remains to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk.

The initial investigation indicate that there were no signs of foul play. It is believed that this individual was a homeless person who deputies say had contact with several years ago.

A form of identification was found with the remains, however the name will not be released at this time, pending notification of the next of kin and positive identification by the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line 757 890-4999.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.