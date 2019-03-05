Second woman dies after Virginia Beach alleged DUI crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have confirmed that a second woman died from her injuries following a crash on March 3, where a woman was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to police, woman’s name is being withheld for 24-hours until additional next of kin notification has been made. She had been taken to a local hospital after medical personnel responded to the scene.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 4800 block of Providence Road.

In the Toyota sedan, an adult female identified as Felicia N. Parrish of Virginia Beach, died due to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Caytlin K. Emmett-Wallace, sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

During the investigation, Emmett-Wallace was detained for further questioning. Later on, Emmett-Wallace of Virginia Beach was transported to the Magistrate’s Office where warrants were obtained for Driving Under the Influence, Maiming as a Result of Driving Under the Influence and Involuntary Manslaughter-Vehicle Related.

Emmett-Wallace is being held on a ‘no bond’ status in the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility.

The Virginia Beach Police Department-Special Operations-Fatal Crash Team responsible for the investigation.