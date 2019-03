VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a “serious” two-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Providence Road.

One adult was pronounced dead on-scene. Another was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the crash happened near Newmarket Drive, and that the area of roadway may be closed for several hours.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route of travel.

This is a developing story.