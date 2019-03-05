Man arrested in connection with Portsmouth I-264 road rage shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Special agents with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested a man Monday in connection with the February road rage shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth.

After an extensive investigation, authorities located and arrested Elvin Lee Alston on March 4. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On February 18, State Police were called to investigate a shooting that happened on I-264 W near the Downtown Tunnel in Portsmouth. Authorities say a white Nissan Xterra was traveling west on I-264 when it engaged with another vehicle in a possible altercation and aggressive driving situation.

The Nissan was reportedly the target of gunfire that wounded its driver, who was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Alston is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.

