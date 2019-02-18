State Police investigating after shooting reported on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a report of a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police dispatch said they got a call around 4:45 p.m.

The incident was reported on westbound I-264 near the vicinity of the downtown tunnel. Troopers and EMS are currently on scene.

Police said an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body but his condition is unknown at this time.

Backups are in the area of I-264 near Portsmouth Blvd. Motorists can expect delays as westbound lanes are closed.

There is no further information available at this time as the news is breaking.

