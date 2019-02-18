State Police investigating after shooting reported on I-264 in Portsmouth

Posted 5:14 pm, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25PM, February 18, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a report of a shooting Monday afternoon.

I-264 shooting response

Police dispatch said they got a call around 4:45 p.m.

The incident was reported on westbound I-264 near the vicinity of the downtown tunnel. Troopers and EMS are currently on scene.

Police said an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body but his condition is unknown at this time.

Backups are in the area of I-264 near Portsmouth Blvd. Motorists can expect delays as westbound lanes are closed.

There is no further information available at this time as the news is breaking.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.