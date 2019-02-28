Newport News Police searching for suspects after Waffle House fight leaves man injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for three suspects after a man was assaulted at a Waffle House early Sunday morning.

Around 3:25 a.m., Newport News Police were dispatched to the Waffle House, located in the 600 block of McLawhorne Drive. When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old Hampton man who claimed he was assaulted by three people who he did not know.

The man was taken to the hospital for lacerations on his face and neck. While at the hospital, the victim stated he had overheard an argument between his assistant cook and one of the male suspects. During the altercation, a second suspect attempted to enter the kitchen, and when the victim physically restrained him, the victim was struck in the face by a third suspect.

Surveillance cameras captured these images of the suspects, who Newport News Police are working to identify.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.