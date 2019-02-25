Newport News police respond to Sunday morning fight at Waffle House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Around 3:25 a.m Sunday morning, Newport News Police were dispatched to the Waffle House, located in the 600 block of McLawhorne Drive after a fight was reported.

When officers arrived, they noticed the restaurant to be in distress. The victim, a 58-year-old Hampton man, stated he didn’t know the offenders nor did he understand their motive.

The victim had wounds to his face and neck area and their eyes were also swollen. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

While at the hospital, the victim stated that he had overheard an argument between his assistant cook and one of the male suspects. During that argument, a second subject attempted to enter inside the kitchen area and the victim had to physically restrain him.

As the victim was restraining the subject, he was struck in the face by a third subject. The victim was then assaulted by the three subjects. The subjects had already fled the scene upon police arrival.

The investigation remains ongoing for these incidents. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.