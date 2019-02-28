Judge certifies Virginia Beach man’s child sex charges, moving case forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A judge certified all charges Thursday morning against a Virginia Beach man who was arrested and charged for trying to earn money for prostituting teenage girls.

Shaquan Cuffee currently has five charges against him including soliciting child porn, using electronic means for child sex crime, receiving money from earning of prostitution and detaining a person for prostitution.

Thursday in court, a detective from the Special Investigation Unit within the Virginia Beach Police Department said he, along with another detective, went undercover and began texting and calling Cuffee. The two pretended to be a 17-year-old girl inquiring about a "modeling" ad that detectives believed to hint at illegal sexual activity involving minors.

Through court documents obtained by News 3, records state there is evidence that Cuffee asked a minor to "perform porn."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest updates surrounding this case.