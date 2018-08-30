Police arrest man for selling child porn and trying to prostitute young girls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been arrested in the Resort City for trying to earn money from prostituting teenage girls.

On Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Beach Police arrested 22-year-old Shaquan Cuffee for producing and distributing child porn, using electronic means for child sex crime, receiving money from earning of prostitution and detaining a person for prostitution.

The case has been assigned to the Special Investigations unit within the police department and News 3 is working to gather more information from them.

Cuffee was arraigned Thursday and is behind bars, without bond, in the Virginia Beach jail.

October 25 is when Cuffee is expected back in court.