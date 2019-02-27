ODU’s Combine Crew: Travis Fulgham & Oshane Ximines reflect on journey to NFL Combine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - September 22nd, 2018 changed the lives of thousands of Old Dominion fans, alumni, and of course, the football program.

The Monarchs historic 49-35 win over a ranked Virginia Tech team help put the school in the national spotlight. Two of ODU's top ballers from that day -- Travis Fulgham and Oshane Ximines -- landed on NFL scouts radars.

The two arrived at ODU in 2014 as under-recruited prospects. "I came into college football with no Division 1 offers," Fulgham told News 3. He would walk-on, and shortly after, earn a scholarship.

Ximines, on the other hand had a handful of offers from the likes of Cincinatti, Appalachin State, and Charlotte, but chose the Monarchs.

Fast forward to February 2019, and both are preparing for the big job interview they dreamed of.

"Just watching it all fall into place has been crazy I didn't picture myself in this exact position," Ximines told News 3. "I've excelled what I thought and it makes me hungrier to keep going."

Having no offers didn't deter the vision Fulgham had for himself. "2019, 2018, 2017, it's always been a dream of mine to play professional sports."

The two have gotten advice from former teammate and current Indianapolis Colt Zach Pascal, who was the first Monarch to ever be invited to the Combine back in 2017.

"You're never going to be relaxed, and the first few days are interviews, medicals, and you're going to be tired," Ximines said.

Just like a Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Monarch Nation will have their eyes peeled for the playmakers who wore #7.

Ximines will participate in Combine on-field drills March 3rd, while Fulgham will be on the field March 2nd. All Combine activities will air on NFL Network.