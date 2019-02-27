Man sentenced to 40 years in 2017 James City County apartment shooting

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A man will serve 40 years behind bars and 40 years of probation after a James City County apartment shooting left one man dead and another injured.

Malcom Shemar Lee was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and being a nonviolent felon in possession of a gun with intent.

In October 2017, Lee was one of three men arrested after 20-year-old Adren Raheem Garnett and an unnamed 18-year-old man were shot at the Burnt Ordinary Apartments in the 7900 block of Sterling Court. Garnett died of his injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Garnett and the 18-year-old were involved in a dispute with several people and it escalated to shots being fired.