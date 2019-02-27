Man facing murder charges in Chartwell Drive homicide apologizes from behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 23-year-old Marquette Lee is facing murder charges after police believe he was involved in the shooting death of Damen Graham.

The 27-year-old was killed after gunfire broke out on Chartwell Drive in Virginia Beach on February 19.

Lee and two others were arrested and remain behind bars.

On Wednesday, Lee spoke exclusively to News 3 reporter Erin Miller.

He says "things got out of hand" the night of the shooting and no one was supposed to get hurt.

He repeatedly apologized to Graham's mother for what happened, saying he loves her like family and wants her to know how sorry he is.

"It's just a lot that went on all at once and it just got stupid, you know what I'm saying? Everything just got out of hand. A mistake was taken place [sic], and I just want her to know that I'm very sorry," Lee says.

Lee wouldn't comment on his relationship with Graham or the others charged in his death.

He says he's a father and would like to be given the opportunity to see his kids grow up.

Lee was charged with murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

27-year-old Charles Daquan Wilson of Norfolk and 28-year-old Vanessa C. Johnson of Virginia Beach were both charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

All the people involved are being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond.