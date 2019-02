VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. РVirginia Beach police officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in the 6700 block of Chartwell Drive. 

According to officials, dispatch received the call around 12:15 a.m. for the report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police officers responded and found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation into this incident. Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.