Man arrested in connection with shooting Newport News woman inside her home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a December shooting that injured a woman while she was inside her home.

39-year-old Anthony Lamont Bradley of Portsmouth was arrested Tuesday morning by the NNPD Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the NNPD Criminal Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force after a thorough investigation.

On December 11 at 5:39 p.m., a 32-year-old Newport News woman approached medics who were near the 3600 block of Marshall Avenue, telling them she had been shot inside her home.

The woman suffered a single gunshot wound to her head and was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated before ultimately being released.

Bradley was charged with maliciously shooting; stabbing with the intent to maim, kill; use or display of a firearm while committing a felony; possession or transportation of firearms, ammunition, stun weapons, explosives; concealed weapons by a convicted felon and discharging firearms or missiles within or at a building or dwelling house.

“We’re grateful for the combined efforts of all those involved that resulted in the identification and apprehension of a violent suspect,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

