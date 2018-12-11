Newport News woman shot in head after man enters home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Marshall Avenue that left a woman injured Tuesday evening.

The call came in at 5:39 p.m. Medics were in the area for a call not related to the incident. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, approached medics saying she had been shot.

Police told News 3 the woman was sitting inside her home when a black male entered and fired one round. She was hit in the left side of her head.

Her injuries were initially said to be life-threatening, but the hospital has downgraded it to non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

