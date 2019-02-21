× Body cam and surveillance video submitted as evidence in Chesapeake murder trial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On the first day of evidence being presented to the jury, both the attorney for defendant, Johnathan Cromwell, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office made opening statements telling the jury what they tend to prove in the case.

Investigator said Cromwell was working as armed security in the Riverwalk neighborhood the night of January 26, 2017. Evidence presented shows Cromwell was patrolling the area when he shot at 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen who was reportedly driving in the area the same time.

Chen was on private property and Cromwell’s Attorney, Andrew Sacks said Chen had been cited ten days earlier for being on the property , instructed not to return.

Prosecutors submit to evidence that ten shots were fired that night, striking the van the victim was in, as well as the victim’s upper arm and chest area.

In surveillance video, taken from a camera across the street the jury could hear the audio of a car engine, someone yelling ‘stop! stop! stop the car!’ followed by several gun shots.

Shortly after, in the same video, the audience and jury heard the same voice saying ‘put the car in park,’ and ‘grab my med bag.’

Body camera footage from a Chesapeake Police Officer who responded to the scene shows the initial interaction with the accused, Johnathan Cromwell. In the video Cromwell states ‘he (victim) was driving his car at me.’

The officer on the stand testified that Cromwell was cooperative and stayed on the scene. It took almost 3 weeks for Chesapeake Police to press charges, and Cromwell turned himself in the next day.

Prosecutors addressed the jury initially to say Chen was playing Pokemon Go in the clubhouse area and they are trying to prove Cromwell fired at the victim through the side of the van, not the front where Cromwell said he was standing, in the line of the vehicle.

Andrew Sacks, Cromwell’s attorney attests the victim’s car moved and all the pictures and video shown in court was taken after the vehicle had rolled, following the shots.

The prosecution team intends to prove Cromwell used a gun excessively, committing 1st degree murder. Sacks said his client did not want to fire his gun, especially not that many times, but did so in self-defense.

Two Chesapeake Police officers, a woman who used to live across from the Riverwalk Clubhouse and a Forensic Tech all testified on Thursday about the evidence surrounding the who, what, when and where of the alleged crime.

Commonwealth’s Attorney DJ Hansen said their case will take two days to put on but one of their witnesses will not arrive until Monday.

The trial is scheduled to fill up the docket all of Friday and next week.

