Family of man killed in Chesapeake Pokémon Go shooting files wrongful death lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The family of the 60-year-old Chesapeake man who was killed by an armed security guard while playing Pokémon Go in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

On January 25, Jiansheng Chen’s family – who are the administrators of his estate – filed the suit against Johnathan Cromwell, the security guard; Citywide Protection Services, Inc. and Riverwalk Community Association, Inc.

Chen’s family is filing for $5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 for punitive damages for a total of $5,350,000.

The shooting happened on January 26, 2017, at 11 p.m.

In the lawsuit, Chen’s family claimed that the victim was not armed. Up until this point, the defense said Cromwell was acting in self-defense, as they previously stated Cromwell thought Chen planned to use his vehicle to hit Cromwell.

Chen’s family claimed that Chen didn’t know English and that he wanted to leave the area, but instead he was shot by Cromwell.

The lawsuit claims that Cromwell used negligent and excessive force in an attempt to detain and then “unjustifiably used deadly force.” The family then goes on to say that Chen was wrongfully killed.

Chen’s family goes after the security company, saying the company hired someone that was “neither competent nor fit to perform the duties of an armed security guard.” The lawsuit continues to say that Cromwell is dangerous, aggressive, erratic, careless and has a violent nature.

In the lawsuit, Chen’s family concludes by saying that Citywide failed to use its proper judge of character when hiring Cromwell.

The lawsuit then goes after Riverwalk, saying because it maintained the area it should have kept it safe. The family said Riverwalk should have known Cromwell was armed and should have been aware of his character.

Chen is survived by his wife and two children.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Related:

Pre-trial Thursday for Chesapeake security guard charged with murder of man playing Pokemon Go

Chesapeake neighborhood security guard indicted for first degree murder

Chesapeake security guard charged with murder in court

Johnathan Cromwell’s father: Defense requesting psych evaluation and jail transfer during motion hearing

Judge grants defense attorney’s motion to withdraw from ‘Pokemon Go shooting death’ case

Only on 3: Solitary confinement for Chesapeake security guard charged with murder

Security company speaks out after guard charged with murder of Pokemon Go player

Chesapeake security guard charged with murder denied bond for a second time

No bond for Chesapeake security guard charged with murder

Niece of man killed while playing Pokemon Go says suspect was at their house before the shooting

Chesapeake security guard charged with murder of man playing Pokemon Go