× Virginia Beach firefighter’s home destroyed in fire, community rallies to help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – While working his shift on Saturday night, Virginia Beach firefighter Aaron Hauert heard a call for help come over the radio. The address was one he recognized – it was his own home.

The fire on Candlewood Drive started in the garage, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. Hauert’s parents were at the home and were able to get out safely along with all of the pets inside. The damage from the fire was so extensive, the family is not able to return to it.

The family has insurance and will be able to rebuild, but for now they have nothing and their bills are starting to build. It’s why those who know the first responder are doing what they can to help. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the family. In just days they are close to hitting their goal of $25,000.

While Hauert is grateful for all of the community’s support, he is hoping his experience can also be a teaching moment for others. Saying if this can happen at the home of firefighter, it can happen to anyone.