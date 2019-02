VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters are currently working a house fire in the 1000 block of Candlewood Drive.

The call for the fire came in around 7:36 p.m., to Virginia Beach officials who are now on the scene.

This is a single-family unit and officials have reported that there will be displacements due to the fire.

The number of people displaced is currently unknown.

There is no further information at this time.