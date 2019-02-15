Norfolk business owner and registered sex offender arrested after undercover operation

NORFOLK, Va. – A sex offender is locked up in the Norfolk Jail once again.

55-year-old Donald Lee Williams is accused of inappropriately communicating with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl through the internet and text messages, but records indicate he was allegedly talking to an undercover agent.

The messages, sent over a three-week period, were extremely graphic, according to a search warrant.

Williams is already on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

News 3 reported his prior arrest in 2000.

He was convicted of three charges for carnal knowledge of child 13 to 15 years old, according to the website.

The Department of Corrections says he served several years in prison and was released in 2013.

Court records indicate that Williams owns Coastal Tax Service on Shore Drive in Norfolk. There is a sign on the door that said the business will be closed until further notice due to a family emergency, apologizing for any inconvenience.

Law enforcement searched both his home and business and seized computers, phones, DVDs, a camera and other items, according to the documents.

We reached out to Williams’ attorney, John Coggeshall, who said he had no comment about the case.

Williams declined an interview with us from jail.

He is expected back in court April 3.