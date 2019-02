NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was in court today for charges that involve indecent liberties with a child and an undercover online operation.

On February 1, Donald Lee Williams of the 800 block of W. Ocean View Avenue, was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with children and electronic means for procuring minors for obscene material, etc.

There is no court update available at this time.

Stay with News 3 as we update this story.