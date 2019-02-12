Currituck couple charged with mistreating 21 dogs

Currituck Co., N.C. – A Currituck Co. couple now faces charges for the mistreatment of 21 dogs.

On January 13, the Department of Animal Services and Control responded to a complaint of poor animal living conditions in Currituck.

Officers ended up seizing 21 dogs from that home. The pets included three mothers and 18 puppies.

The two living in the home, Casey Bloom and Kenneth Collins, now both face 9 mistreatment of animal charges, totaling to 18 charges.

Bloom and Collins were served summons on January 17 and arraignment is set for February 20.

An update on the animals is as listed:

Blue (mother dog) – Adoption pending, her puppies have been adopted

Lulu (mother dog) – Mom and puppies have been adopted

Sadie (mother dog) – Mom not up for adoption yet, puppies have been adopted

There is no further information. Stay with News 3 as we update this story.