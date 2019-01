CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – On January 13, the Department of Animal Services and Control responded to a complaint of poor animal living conditions and seized 21 dogs from a home in Currituck.

The pets included three mothers and 18 puppies.

All of the animals are now being cared for at the Animal Shelter.

Cruelty charges are pending against the owners.

If you would like to donate any supplies in support of the animals call the Currituck Animal Shelter at 252-453-8682.