Back on the East coast, Chesapeake’s Mike Scott is fitting in with stacked 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – There was a flurry of moves that occurred as the NBA trade deadline arrived. Players got a phone call, and had to pack a bag and move to another city.

Mike Scott was one of them. The Chesapeake native was a piece in the trade that sent Clippers wingman Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers on February 7th.

Scott, who had just signed with Los Angeles in the off-season, was in the 76ers rotation by the next night.

What wasn’t a certainty on the West coast, seems to be a lock on the East. The Clippers are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, while Philadelphia is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

With Scott’s contributions off the bench, Philadelphia has shown more depth in the two games since the trade. In 21 minutes in a win against the Lakers Sunday, Scott scored seven points and hauled in two steals.