North Carolina Congressman Walter Jones dies after entering hospice care

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Congressman Walter B. Jones, who represented North Carolina’s 3rd congressional district in the Outer Banks, has died. He was 76.

Jones’ office announced the news in a Facebook post Sunday.

Jones went into hospice care due to rapidly declining health after breaking his hip at his home on January 14. He then underwent surgery at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, the following day.

“Congressman Jones was a man of the people. With a kind heart and the courage of his convictions, he dedicated his life to serving his Savior and to standing up for Americans who needed a voice. He was a champion for our men and women in uniform and their families, always mindful of their service and sacrifice,” his office wrote in the post.

North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) issued a statement on Jones’ death:

“Today, North Carolina lost a strong advocate and I lost a friend. Congressman Jones served the people of his state with passion in the General Assembly and the U.S. Congress. During his tenure, our state and country went through important trials and came out stronger because of his work. I will miss him, and so will thousands of others.”

