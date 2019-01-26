North Carolina Congressman who represents the Outer Banks is in hospice care

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The office of the congressman who represents the Outer Banks says he is now in hospice care.

Staff for Congressman Walter B. Jones, who represents the Third District of North Carolina, say his health has declined recently after sustaining a broken hip last week.

They say he is now in hospice care.

He sustained a broken hip at his home on January 14. He then underwent surgery at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, on January 15.

The congressman had started the rehabilitation process.

The family is asking for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.