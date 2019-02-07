Watch the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

That’s music to our ears!

It’s that time of year again: The GRAMMY Awards are back on News 3 Sunday, February 10 at 8 p.m.

The 61st year of the award show will be hosted by R&B songstress and 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys. This will be her first time hosting the show.

Some of the big-name presenters are current GRAMMY nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs and Charlie Wilson; GRAMMY winners Alessia Cara, Julian Edelman, Eve, John Mayer, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz and Meghan Trainor; recording artist Kane Brown, South Korean pop sensation BTS, past GRAMMY nominee Cedric The Entertainer, actress Nina Dobrev, actress Anna Kendrick, actress Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Wilmer Valderrama.

Artists slated to perform include current nominees Chloe x Halle, GRAMMY winner Lady Gaga, GRAMMY winner Mark Ronson and GRAMMY nominee Travis Scott. Current nominee Dua Lipa will also perform with GRAMMY winner St. Vincent.

In what is sure to be a memorable performance, GRAMMY winners Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and past GRAMMY nominee Andra Day will honor the late Queen of Soul, the legendary Aretha Franklin.

They all join previously announced performers J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug.

Click here to see a list of all the nominees.