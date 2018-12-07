Grammy nominations are here

Nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced Friday and one of the nominees was brought to tears live on television.

Singer Janelle Monáe — along with Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes — announced some the nominees on “CBS This Morning.” Monáe became emotional when her “Dirty Computer” was announced for album of the year.

She said she was moved because the project is “about community,” especially the LGBT community of which she is a part.

“I hope they feel seen,” Monáe said. “I hope they feel loved and I hope they feel celebrated.”

Rap artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake received the most nominations with eight and seven, respectively. Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile received six nominations.

Fans of H.E.R., the singer/musician who wears sunglasses and guards her privacy to keep the focus on her music, had plenty to celebrate with her multiple nominations.

She scored nods for best R&B album, album of the year and best new artist.

Female artists dominated top categories this year. Seemingly in an effort to address a historic lack of diversity among its previous nominees, the Grammys expanded the major categories of album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist from five nominees to eight.

There was controversy early on when rapper Cardi B and rapper/singer Post Malone were deemed ineligible for the best new artist category.

But the pair did well anyway.

Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” is up album of the year, as is Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy.”

Her hit “I Like It” is also up for record of the year.

Here’s a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The complete list of more than 80 categories can be found on Grammys.com.

Related: Golden Globe nominations kick off Hollywood’s award season

Best R&B Album

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best Country Album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the Year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the Year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best New Artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

This year the Grammy Awards ceremony is slated for February 10.