Teen charged with assault and battery after large Norview High School brawl

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have charged a 16-year-old student with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after a string of fights broke out at Norview High School Tuesday.

Authorities said the teen is the one who started the fight.

There were several other students who were detained for their involvement in the fight, but the school will handle those students administratively.

As officers were responding to a fight that started between students, more fights began to happen. Norview High was then placed on lockdown.

Norfolk Public Schools said the first incident happened around 11 a.m., and the following fights took place during the next lunch period.

School administrators, security personnel and Norfolk Police were able to get the situation under control within 20 minutes.

