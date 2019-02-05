Norview High School placed on lockdown due to several student fights

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk high school had to be placed on lockdown due to a string of fights that broke out in the school.

The Norfolk Police Department responded to a fight that has started between students at Norview High School on Tuesday, February 5.

While the officers were investigating the situation, more fights began to happen. A lockdown of the school was then put in placed.

The situation has been reported to be under control with no injuries to report.

There is no further information at this time.

