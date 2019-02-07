Man charged in missing Middlesex Co. woman’s death pleads guilty

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. – Alvin Keyser, the man accused of murder in the death of a Middlesex County mother, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in court Wednesday.

Authorities said 23-year-old TerriLynn St. John’s body was found near her home in March 2018. She had been missing for two days.

Keyser, also 23, was taken into custody and originally charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body. He showed police where the body was located, and according to police, told them details of how he killed her.

Police said Keyser and St. John were acquaintances, but were not sure how well the two knew each other.

He will be sentenced July 17 at 9:30 a.m. in the Middlesex County Circuit Court.