Checking your skin could save your life

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s your biggest organ and it needs protection every day.

Skin cancer impacts people everywhere. News 3 previously looked at deadly cases of melanoma and how they continue to rise in the United States.

38-year-old Domenick Casuccio is a two-time melanoma survivor and he shared his story with us. What pushed him to get checked out? A public service announcement he heard on the radio caused him to take action.

Casuccio found a suspicious mole on his hip and years later another behind his ear.

“I thought he was going to take a little bit of skin, but it was not, it was a huge section of skin so I’ve got a nine inch scar on my hip,” said Casuccio.

We told you over the summer how Reporter Margaret Kavanagh was checked out after concerns over her family history.

Now, you will be in the exam room has she has concerning spots removed from her body and you’ll learn what the medical community says you need to do to keep yourself safe from the sun – Wednesday night on News 3 at 6.