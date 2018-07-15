Don’t let your moles kill you

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – At only 38-years-old Domenick Casuccio has already been diagnosed with melanoma twice.

Once when he was 20-years-old in college at West Virginia University and then in November of 2016.

Casuccio said he heard an ad by the American Cancer Society encouraging people to get their skin checked, so he did.

Casuccio had been monitoring a mole on his hip and didn’t like the way it looked so his mother called the doctor.

He said the mole had stage two melanoma and the doctor needed to perform surgery to remove the section of his skin. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread quickly and be deadly.

Casuccio said he now has a nine inch scar on his hip. “I was thinking he was going take a little bit of skin, but no, it was a huge section…You’re scared because you just don’t know.”

The second time he had a mole removed from the back of his ear that had melanoma.

Experts say early detection is key to prevention.

Skin cancer is the most the common type of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest statistics show there were 80,400 new cases of Melanoma in 2015 when almost 9,000 people died.

“Melanoma is dangerous because Melanoma kills people. There’s been a real spike over the last couple years with the number of cases of Melanoma,” said Plastic Surgery Associates of Tidewater Dr. Craig Merrell.

News 3’s Margaret Kavanagh has a lot of skin cancer history in her family and she met with Dr. Merrell to have her skin checked out.

