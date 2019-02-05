Six arrested in connection with fatal Northampton Co. birthday party shooting

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that six people have been arrested in connection with the January 25 shooting at a birthday party that left one man dead and another three seriously injured.

22-year-old Keyshawn Boswell of Littleton, North Carolina, was already in custody on unrelated charges for probation violation. Boswell was served warrants for one count of felony inciting a riot, one count going armed to terror of people and three counts of felony assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm, felony discharge a weapon into occupied property, two counts of felony assault with deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possess/sell alcoholic beverage with no permit.

Boswell received a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 21.

29-year-old Kemesha Squire of Gaston, North Carolina, was arrested and served outstanding warrants for one count of felony inciting a riot, one count felony obstruction of justice and one count felony accessory after the fact.

Squire received a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 7.

23-year-old Donovan Edwards of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, was served outstanding warrants for one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact to assault with deadly weapon intent to inflict serious injury.

Edwards received a $290,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 21.

28-year-old Jessica Davis (no hometown given) was arrested and served an outstanding warrant for possessing/sell alcoholic beverage with no permit and possess/consume fortified wine, liquor, mixed beverage on unauthorized premises.

Davis received a $1,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 19.

45-year-old Tracy Davis of Gaston, North Carolina, was arrested and served an outstanding warrant for possessing/sell alcoholic beverage with no permit.

Davis received a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 19.

25-year-old Richard Squire of Gaston, North Carolina, turned himself in at the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, where he was served outstanding warrants for one count of felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, one count of felony inciting a riot and one count of going armed to the terror of people.

Squire received a $60,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 14.

Authorities say a fight led to gunfire around 11:30 p.m. at 221 Craige Street on the night of the incident. Four male victims reportedly were shot, with one of them being fatally hit.

Two of the victims were taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, and another was taken to Vidant Hospital in Tarboro.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office expects more arrests to be made.

The Gaston Police Department, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted Northampton deputies with the investigation, as well as the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, the Down East Task Force and Halifax Sheriff’s Office.

