1 person dead, 2 wounded after birthday party shooting in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said that one person is confirmed dead and two more are seriously injured after a late-Friday night shooting at a birthday party in Gaston.

According to the sheriff’s office, a fight broke out near 11:30 p.m. that turned into gunfire at 221 Craige Street. Two victims were taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, and one more was taken to Vidant Hospital in Tarboro.

A fourth victim was reported, but their condition is currently unknown.

No names have been released as of now.

