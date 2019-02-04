New stop sign added in Norfolk where young boy was hit by car and killed

NORFOLK, Va. – A new stop sign has been added at an intersection in Norfolk where a young boy had recently been hit by a car and died while riding his scooter.

The deadly accident happened in the area of Shoop Avenue and Peronne Avenue on September 3, 2018.

The Division of Transportation worked with the Fairmount Park Civic League to help address pedestrian crossing concerns and speed of vehicles surrounding the Shoop Park area.

Installation of additional traffic control measures at the intersections were recommended by the division in the direct area and surrounding areas of the park.

As a result of this collaboration with the civic league, City Council passed an ordinance on December 11, 2018 authorizing the division to post stop signs on Shoop Ave at Bapaume Ave & St Mihiel Ave; and on Bapaume Ave & St Mihiel Ave at Pope Ave.

These changes made each intersection all-way stop control. Stop sign lines will be added to the streets soon.