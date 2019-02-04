Navy to conduct active shooter drill as part of security exercises

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads will conduct an active shooter drill as part of the Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise.

The Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercises are used to train Navy installation security forces and first responders to react to potential threats to installations and units.

The active shooter drill will be conducted on February 5 at 9 a.m. at Lafayette River Annex.

Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2019 began on February 4 and will finish on February 15. It is a two-part, linked anti-terrorism force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

The exercise is a regularly scheduled exercise that is conducted annually.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal installation operations, but there may increased traffic around installations or delays in installation access during the exercise.

Sounds of security activities associated with the exercise may be heard by the community as well.