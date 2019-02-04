Two weeks of security exercises kick off at Navy bases in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – If you see increased security presence and exercises at Navy bases in Hampton Roads over the next two weeks, it’s only a drill.

All Navy installations in the continental United States are taking part in the annual Exercise Citadel Shield – Solid Curtain 2019.

Exercises began Monday and run through February 15.

In our region, the exercise is a two-part anti-terrorism exercise conducted jointly by U.S. Fleet Forces and Navy Installations Command.

“The exercise tests our ability to execute the Navy’s mission in support of Homeland Defense,” Rear Admiral Charles Rock, commander of the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region, said in a statement. “Through various scenarios, the exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of our Security Forces and it ensures seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners so that we are able to protect our people, equipment and facilities.”

The Navy stresses that the annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat.

“During the two-week duration, there may be increased activity on and around our installations across the region,” Rock said. “Our installations and local government partners work very closely together to help mitigate unnecessary disruptions to local traffic and services.”

The Navy cautions that efforts have been taken to minimize disruptions, but there may be periods of heavier traffic or delays accessing certain installations during the exercise.

Nearby residents may also see or hear security activities that are related to the exercise.