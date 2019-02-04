Local artists chosen for Virginia Beach mural contest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- A splash of color is coming to three Virginia Beach recreation centers next month.

The winning artists have been announced for Virginia Beach’s recreation center mural contest.

Over 2,800 people voted online for five finalist. The top three winning murals will pop up between March 1-14 at Bayside, Great Neck and Princess Anne Recreation Centers.

Rosemarie Spracklin is a Virginia Beach resident. Her design focuses on her love of the Ocean. The mural is a dedication to her father who was ShellBack Sailor, and for those who have served. Her design mural go up at Great Neck Recreation Center.Spracklin has painted murals for Elixir Sensory Gallery in Hampton and at the nonprofit creative art studio, Utopia Feni in Virginia Beach.

Aimee Bruce was a member of the Kempsville Recreation Center as a child and she hopes her “Helping Hands” mural will inspire others to go the extra mile in their endeavors. Bruce co-created the 2018 Nauticus Magenta Line Pier Mural and has her work featured in the Portsmouth NEON district. Her design will be featured at Princess Anne Recreation Center.

Navid Rahman created a whimsical design to represent how visitors will come and go from the Bayside Recreation Center. The colors of the painting mimic the similar colors of the reflection pool at Princess Anne’s rec center where Rahman used to be a member. Rahman is and Illustrator from Norfolk who has had exhibits in the NEON Festival, Norfolk Emerging Leaders, and the All in Group Show at Fortune Teller in Richmond.